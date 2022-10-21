Wawa’s retail plans in Southeastern Pennsylvania continue to drastically as the chain struggles with safety concerns.

The popular convenience store just announced that several stores in Bucks County will be closing early every day instead of being open 24 hours. This comes after stores in the area have experienced a rash of armed robberies.

Get our free mobile app

The stores that will be closing at midnight nightly are located at:

676 Rosewood Ave, Feasterville-Trevose, PA 19053

2500 Philmont Ave, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006

601 Street Rd E, Feasterville-Trevose, PA 19053

Those stores will close at midnight and reopen at 5 a.m. daily.

Two Wawas in the area were robbed by an armed suspect last week. Those stores are located at 929 Bustleton Pike in Lower Southampton Township and at 236 Holland Pike in Holland. The company is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with information about those robberies.

Following those robberies, the company issued a statement about its commitment to safety for both its employees and customers.

“At Wawa, nothing is more important to us than the safety and security of our associates and our customers,” the company said in a written statement. “Wawa will continue to do everything possible to partner with and support law enforcement in this investigation and in their ongoing efforts to protect our communities.”

The chain also just announced plans to close two stores in Center City permanently, citing ongoing safety issues. Those stores (12th and Market and 19th and Market) were already closing overnight from midnight until 5 am.