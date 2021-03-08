A busy Monmouth County intersection is about to get even busier with the addition of popular fast-food restaurants and a convenience store.

The busy intersection in question is Route 9 and Elton-Adelphia Road in Freehold.

Google Maps

According to the Asbury Park Press, M&M Realty Partners at Freehold are in the process of building a new shopping center that will be home to Chick-fil-A, Wawa, Taco Bell, and a yet-to-be-determined tenant.

Wawa is life. I am Wawa's biggest advocate, but do we really need another Wawa at this busy intersection?

Get our free mobile app

The popular and controversial Chick-fil-A is going to be a hit. That drive-through will no doubt be busy all the time, except Sundays, of course.

Taco Bell is always a fan favorite and will do well.

Construction is set to begin in April. These plans have already been approved by the Freehold Township Planning Board.

This shopping center is going to be pretty massive. It's going to take over nearly 15 acres of land on Route 9 northbound.

This is a good news / bad news situation for me. Let's look at the good news first.

The good news is that between the new Chick-fil-A, Wawa, and Taco Bell, it is estimated that there will hire over 150 employees. New jobs are always a plus.

The bad news is that the already busy intersection of Route 9 and Elton-Adelphia Road will be more congested.

Here's the big question. Is it worth building another Wawa and opening two more fast-food restaurants worth the traffic headache? Time will tell.

[source: Asbury Park Press]

Have You Seen Them? Monmouth County's Most Wanted

STORES WE WANT AT FREEHOLD RACEWAY MALL