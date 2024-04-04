Oh, this would be fun.

Dave & Buster's, the popular sports bar, arcade, restaurant, all around fun venue, may be coming to Freehold Raceway Mall.

Owner of Freehold Raceway Mall Proposes to Open Dave & Buster's in old Sears

NJ.com is reporting that the mall's owner, The Macerich Co., has started the process by submitting a proposal for it to takeover some of the old Sears store, which has been empty for a few years now.

Under the proposal, the rest of the space would be occupied by Freehold Athletic Club.

Dave & Buster's would split the old Sears space with Freehold Athletic Club

The proposed plan needs to be approved by the Freehold Planning Board. No hearing date has been scheduled yet, the article states.

If the plan moves forward, the Freehold Dave & Busters would have a restaurant, bar, and a arcade. The Freehold Athletic Club would have 5 pickleball courts, a yoga studio, golf simulator, cryotherapy, and a juice bar.

That old department store space would certainly be big enough to house both businesses.

Dave & Buster's has locations in Atlantic City & Philadelphia

Currently, there are no Dave & Buster's in that area. There are locations in Woodbridge, Atlantic City, NJ, and Philadelphia.

I've been to the Philadelphia location and it's a lot of fun. There's an arcade, billiards, sports bar, and restaurant. It's a great place to hang out with family or friends...it's even a great date spot...a little competition never hurt anyone, right?

I think this same concept would work well in Quaker Bridge Mall on Route 1 North in Lawrence Township, NJ (Mercer County).

There is a vacant Sears department store in that mall as well. It would be so nice to have something fun like Dave & Buster's in there too. We'll see.

I'll let you know when I hear anything else about the proposed Freehold Raceway Mall location.

