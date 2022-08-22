Win Passes to the Firefly Music Festival All This Week on 94.5 PST

The Firefly Music Festival is back, and this year's lineup looks absolutely incredible. 94.5 PST wants to send you and your bestie to ALL FOUR Days of this incredible festival... for free.

The Firefly Music Festival kicks off on Thursday, September 22. It runs through Sunday, September 25 at the Woodlands in Dover, DE. It'll be headlined by Dua Lipa, Green Day, My Chemical Romance & Halsey!

Tickets and camping packages are on sale now at FireflyFestival.com, but 94.5 PST is hooking you up with your chance to win tickets to this once-in-a-lifetime show FOR FREE. Single-day passes are on sale now for the festival too, by the way.

Be listening every weekday this week (August 22) for us to play that day's Firefly Fast Pass (that's when we play a song you'll hear at the festival REALLY fast).

Then listen for the cue to call just after 5 pm. If caller 9 can correctly identify the song, they win the passes.

In addition to superstars Dua Lipa and Halsey, some of your favorite PST artists like The Kid Laroi, Zedd, Charlie XCX, Zedd, and more will also be there during the incredible four-day show.