A New Popeyes Is Opening in Bucks County

It was just over a year ago that Popeyes created a national phenomenon with the release of its chicken sandwich. People lined up for the sandwich, which quickly sold out at many locations, sometimes causing fights among customers or even among customers and employees.

Now, according to patch.com, Warminster, PA is about to get its very own Popeyes restaurant at 380 W. Street Rd., in the location that was previously home to Steak 'N Shake.

Here are some things you may not know about Popeyes: