First Virtual Reality Water Slide Coming To The Poconos

Personally, I stay away from any virtual reality type of stuff. If I was to throw on a virtual reality headset, let me tell you, you will know what I ate over the last few hours. Nothing gives me motion sickness but anything with virtual reality really gets me sick.

With that being said, if you are the complete opposite of me and love to do anything that requires a virtual reality headset you may want to go to the Kalahari Resort in the Poconos.

According to Philly Voice, the Poconos will be having the first-ever water slide that will give you the option to "experience an African safari, alien encounter or a castle with fire-breathing dragons." To be able to see the African safari, alien encounter, or the castle with fire-breathing dragons you will be required to wear a virtual reality headset.

This is news to us but apparently, National Waterpark Day is actually on July 29. Philly Voice stated that Kalahari Resorts will debut the virtual reality slide that same day.

That is pretty cool.

If you have been to the Kalahari Resort in the Poconos Manor you will notice that everything is still the same. The only change made is where the new virtual reality slide will be found which will be when you try to go on the Anaconda waterslide.

The YouTube video shared by Ballast VR shows that the headset will have some sort of smart sensor. You will find a docking station that allows you to pick which of the VR slides you would like to do.

Philly Voice made it known that Ballast VR is the company that has teamed up with Kalahari Resorts to make this first-ever virtual reality waterslide happen.