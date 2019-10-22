Five Must-Haves For Your Next Philadelphia Tailgate

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

Tailgating for the big game every Sunday is like a ritual for Philadelphians. We LOVE our football, so we made a list of some unique must-haves for your next Philadelphia tailgate:

Amazon

EAGLES CROCK-POT (Amazon)

How can you cook up your infamous buffalo chicken dip in anything other than this Eagles' Crock-Pot? And the best part is its travel-friendly so you can pack it right up in the car and head to the tailgate. Not a single worry about a spill, when you buy this Crock-Pot.

Amazon

EAGLES ZIPLOC BAGS (Amazon)

Didn’t finish all of the food you made in that Crock-Pot? That’s okay, pack it up for later with these Eagles Ziploc bags. The food will store well in the car when you buy these Ziploc bags.

Amazon

EAGLES TABLE & CHAIR SET (Amazon)

Tailgates can be exhausting, bring this portable table and chairs set so you can sit back and relax. Both the table and chairs have built-in cup holders when you buy this set on Amazon.

Amazon

EAGLES PONCHO (Amazon)

Not every tailgate has nice weather but who wants to cover up their Eagles gear with a rain jacket or boring poncho? Stay dry while still repping the birds, when you buy this poncho.

Amazon

INFLATABLE SERVING BAR (Amazon)

This isn’t Eagles themed but it is pretty cool and will definitely come in handy for a tailgate if you buy this serving bar. It’s a serving bar that is inflatable. All you have to do is blow it up, add some ice and keep your drinks cold for the entire tailgate. Ready to go into the game? Just dump out the ice, deflate it and you’re good to go. Easy.

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.