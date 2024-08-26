It's been a rumor in the City of Philadelphia for years, but is it true?

Is there really a jail in the home of the NFL team the Philadelphia Eagles? I've lived in Philadelphia for six years, and it's certainly been a part of the city's lure for decades.

First, let's look back on this story to see what's really true to begin with.

For years it has been said that Philadelphia sports fans are SO rowdy and they're known cause trouble during Eagles games... resulting in the installation of a jail for bad behavior.

Admittedly, that usually is said by non-locals who seemingly LOVE to trash talk my beloved city.

So Do the Philadelphia Eagles Have a Jail for Fans?

The answer is... kind of.

Yes, there was a jail in Veterans Stadium. And, YES, that jail was also built in Lincoln Financial Field.

It all started back in 1997, when a fan — who was frustrated by the Eagles losing — "pulled out a flare gun he had smuggled in and fire toward another section across the stadium," SFGate recalls.

The lower levels of the complex were outfitted with a jail cell and a courtroom.

The jail cells were essentially more like holding cells. Judges (who were mostly volunteers, reports say) worked in the courtroom to issue sentences for fans who broke the rules.

Wondering what the inside of the courtroom looked like? Here's a pic of Judge James DeLeon after an Eagles/Giants game in December 1997.

The rules they broke were typically like sneaking alcohol into the stadium or getting into a fist fight with another fan.

The sentences? Those fans were issued fines (typically under $300), and sometimes they were ordered to serve community service.

The Eagles played their last game at the Vet in January 2003.

Yes, There IS (Technically) Still a Jail at The Linc

The Philadelphia Eagles started the fall 2003 season in their new home at Lincoln Financial Field (also known as "The Linc").

And, yes, a jail was built inside the stadium.

So what happened that we never seem to hear about it being used today?

Well, essentially the jail wasn't being used as much when the Eagles moved into their new (and current home) Lincoln Financial Field, Billy Penn says.

In 2002 (their final season in the Vet) they say there 309 arrests. In the first year of "The Linc" there were "only" 78 arrests, they say. (GO PHILLY!)

Plus, they didn't build an actual courtroom. They only installed a jail cell. So there wasnt a place for the sentencing to take place.

Though, as any honest Eagles fan will tell you, though, we're probably still just as rowdy as ever.

It just seems like the legal consequences have likely gotten more serious as the Philadelphia Police are not shy about arresting fans who commit crimes inside the stadium these days.