Looks like the plans have changed for the former Walmart site in Nassau Park shopping center on Route 1 South in Princeton.

A big red sign was put up on the vacant store today (near HomeGoods, Five Below, Best Buy and Home Depot) announcing that Floor & Decor is moving in soon.

Floor & Decor is obviously a flooring store. You can find tile, wood, stone, vinyl, laminate, decor and so much more. They also sell the materials and tools you need to lay your new floor yourself.

There's another Floor & Decor in Bucks County. It's located at 1501 East Lincoln Highway, Levittown.

Originally, Ocean State Job Lot was supposed to move in to the old Walmart. It was to open at the end of 2021 but that never happened.

That store is similar to Walmart. It has seasonal products, health essentials, lawn and garden needs, home decor, clothing and more.

I hadn't heard anything else until seeing the Floor & Decor sign today.

I don't know yet if it will occupy the entire Walmart footprint or if the space will be split. The old Walmart was 136,662 square feet. The plan at the time was for Ocean State Job to only take up half the space and the other half was to be leased to another retails shop.

As soon as I get more information and the grand opening date, I'll let you know.

The new Floor and Decor will be located at 101 Nassau Park Boulevard, Princeton.

Check out the website here.

