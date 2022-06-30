Here's some exciting news. There's going to be some new food and drink options in Nassau Park Pavilion in the near future, according to a site map.

I'm sure I'm not the only one who's been wondering what's been going on there lately. It looked like they were just putting in a bunch of underground pipes, but, when I checked out the shopping center's website, the new shops were revealed.

You know where I'm talking about, right? Workers have been ripping up the space all around the roadway between PetSmart and HomeGoods over the past few weeks. You can't miss it.

There's going to be 4 new shops there...Paris Baguette, Bluestone Lane, Just Salad and Mezeh (which is also opening in Hamilton Marketplace on Route 130 North in Hamilton Township).

Paris Baguette is described as "your neighborhood bakery café serving pastries, warm breads, gourmet sandwiches, salads, stunning cakes and expertly brewed drinks." It definitely sounds like someplace I want to check out. Here is the menu.

Bluestone Lane is an Australian inspired coffee shop and café featuring an all day brunch menu, bowls, sandwiches, pastries and other snacks. There are two locations in Philadelphia as well.

Just Salad encourages you to eat with a purpose. You can build your own salads, bowls, wraps, soups and smoothies. Check it out here.

Mezeh Mediterranean Grill's slogan is, "Seriously good food, made from scratch." It's DIY bowls. You choose the meal, greens, grains, protein, toppings, sauces, and then add sides, sweets and drinks.

How exciting.

I'll let you know when I find out when these eateries will be opening.

