Ocean State Job Lot Replacing Walmart in Nassau Park

There's finally something moving into the old Walmart store in the Nassau Park shopping center in West Windsor. According to TAPinto Princeton.

The vacant space was bought by discount retailer, Ocean State Job Lot. The plan is for it to open by the end of 2021.

I've never heard of Ocean State Job Lot before, have you? The article say it's a chain store with 146 locations throughout the Northeast, with the closest locations in Deptford, South Plainfield, Franklin Park, Clinton, and Montgomeryville, PA.

Walmart was 136,622 square feet. The space will be divided for two retail stores. Ocean State Job Lot will take up only about 47,000 square feet of the space, and the company will lease the rest of the space (I'll let you know when I find out what's going in there).

The old Toys R Us at Freehold Raceway Mall is also becoming an Ocean State Job Lot...that location is slated to open this fall.

The company released a statement saying, "Shoppers throughout New England, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania know Ocean State Job Lot for its Crazy Deals, Insider Club, fantastic prices, friendly customer service, and wide range of merchandise."

After glancing at the website, it looks likes there's nothing you can't get there...seasonal, health essentials, fans, beach & pool, lawn & garden, outdoor, water sports, food & beverage, household essentials, home & decor, home improvement, school & office supplies, pet supplies, health & beauty, clothing, and more.

I can't wait to check it out...you know I love a great deal.

Ocean State Job Lot will be located at 101 Nassau Park Boulevard, West Windsor.