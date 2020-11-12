For Unemployment: Confirm Your Job Loss Is Covid Related by TODAY

Who knew it would be so darn difficult to get unemployment.

We just recently told you about the recent errors that occurred during the last round of $300/weekly unemployment payments that were sent out. There were quite a few people who were eligible but did not receive the financial assistance.

Well now, we have more information about how you can ensure you receive the unemployment money the second time around.

(If you got your payment already, then this post does not apply to you)

You must confirm that you are unemployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will be reached out by email or text.

Here is what the message will say:

“To be eligible for the $300 LWA payment, you must certify that you are not employed for a COVID related reason. By clicking this check box, I agree that my employment was impacted by COVID-19.”

You will be able to confirm in one of two ways:

1. You will receive a text message from 898-211 with further instructions on how you can confirm You should be able to directly respond to the text message to confirm that your unemployment is COVID-19 related.

2. You will receive an email from ui-noreply@dol.nj.gov which will have the display name "NJDOL." You can't confirm by replying to the email. Instead you must log on to your unemployment account and check the box that says "you certify" under self service options.

This is important: You MUST confirm by tonight (Thursday, November 12th) at 11:59.

The payments will be be processed this Friday, November 13th.

Just a reminder: to be eligible, you must have been unemployed between August 1st through September 5th and your unemployment benefits must be at least $100 per week. The maximum amount people are allowed to get is $1800.

