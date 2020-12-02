Target Gift Card Sale Is This Weekend But There Are Some Changes

Tis the season for those killer deals and leave it to Target to have one of the most appealing offers yet!

Coming up this weekend , Target is hosting their annual Gift Card Sale!

*Cue Happy Dance*

Let's take a look at how it is going to work this year because Target is changing it up a bit.

Usually, this sale only lasts for one day but not in 2020! This year, the sale is being offered on Saturday, December 5th and Sunday, December 6th.

You can purchase your discounted gift card in-store or online.

That is not all.

The sale offers a 10% discount on gift card purchases but this year, there is a catch. In order to receive the discount, you must be a member of Target Circle which is Target's free loyalty program.

Nope....still not finished.

The maximum discount that can be offered has been bumped up.

Last year, you could only receive up to $30 in discounts but in 2020, the new maximum that can be discounted is $50. I wouldn't worry because in order to reach this maximum, you would have to purchase $500 in gift cards.

So you are pretty much covered.

Two ideas for this:

1. Purchase your discounted gift card and give them as a gift. The receiver will think you spent more than you actually did. Sneaky.....

2. Purchase your discounted gift card and then immediately redeem it on your Target app to use on your holiday purchases.

Before you make any purchases, you should take a look at the fine print. Here are some exclusions to this offer:

Valid beginning Dec. 5 for a one-time use purchase in-store or online.

Gift cards purchased online can be delivered via email, mail or mobile.

Offer valid for one transaction up to $500 in Target GiftCards ($50 maximum discount) at Target or Target.com per Target Circle account.

Offer does not include Target Visa Gift Cards, Target Mastercard Gift Cards, Target American Express Gift Cards and gift cards issued by other retailers such as dining, lifestyle and entertaining gift cards.

Offer excludes reloads of previously purchased Target GiftCards, Target GiftCards given in exchange for electronic or prepaid trade-ins, Target GiftCards provided for merchandise returns, Merchandise Return Cards and Target GiftCards provided as free promotional card with qualifying purchase.

Quantities are limited and no rainchecks will be given. Purchases of Target GiftCards that exceed certain transaction limits may be voided. If the GiftCard transaction exceeds $500, the $50 maximum discount may be proportionately allocated across all GiftCards in the transaction.

Happy Shopping! May the discounts be ever in your favor.

Take a look at the original source for this article at USAToday.com.