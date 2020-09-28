Hocus Pocus Wine Makes Celebrating Halloween on The Couch Better

Looking for some wine to put a spell on you this Halloween? Look no further.

Calling all 'Hocus Pocus' fans, oh yeah, and calling all wine fans (everyone). Your dreams have come true because this Halloween we can watch a classic favorite while sipping some spooky wine.

Check out how adorable they are!

Credit Vinoshipper

So if you're that person who is watching 'Hocus Pocus' on repeat the second there's a chill in the air, you should totally grab some of these to sip along while you watch. What're the flavors? According to Vinoshipper -

Hocus Pocus x Besa x Eliqs Rosé - Bright and lightly bubbly with flavors of cherry, dried roses, and lychee. 12.5% ABV. Hocus Pocus x Besa x Eliqs White Wine - Fragrant aromas with a smooth blend between dry and sweet on the palate. Crisp, light and aromatic texture profile. 12.5% ABV.

So whether your looking for something bubbly, or something smoother, they've got options for both!

I'm positive these will sell out fast, so if you want to get your hands on some for yourself, you better order some ASAP. Here's so sipping 'Hocus Pocus' wine on the couch in our costume!

