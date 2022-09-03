Get Your Pump On With This Amazing Free Outdoor Gym in Seaside Heights, NJ

Avid fitness fan or not, this is a really cool addition to Seaside Heights, and I wish I knew about it sooner!

Now, I love working out; going for runs in the morning down the Seaside Heights boardwalk and making sure to lift weights at least 4 times a week at the Retro Fitness in Toms River.

I'd like to say it's because I think physical fitness is extremely important, which it is, but it's mainly because I want to drink beer and eat boardwalk food.

So, I feel like I have to even that out with ample exercise.

Photo by Bruno Nascimento on Unsplash

Last week though during one of my morning runs I ran into something I'd never seen in Seaside Heights before, despite hearing about it all summer.

Just by chance I decided to switch it up one morning and instead of run down the boardwalk, I took 35 North through Lavallette and then came back to my apartment Bayside.

When I got to the Stewarts in Seaside Heights, I crossed back over 35 and just happened to look over past the Hugh J. Boyd Elementary School on Bay Boulevard and saw an outdoor gym.

Photo by Gabin Vallet on Unsplash

When I say outdoor gym by the way, I don't mean a few monkey bars, and a pull up bar.

I mean a full-fledged outdoor training facility!

I walked over to check it out and was really surprised at the amount of stuff this place had available to the public.

There was a ropes course, an American Ninja Warrior training area, some chest resistance machines as well as punching bags, a turf track, and some pull up bars too.

According to Patch.com, there'll be an official ribbon cutting ceremony on September 9th at 9:30 but I'd highly recommend stopping by before the summer has fully come to a close!