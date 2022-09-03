Get Your Pump On With This Amazing Free Outdoor Gym in Seaside Heights, NJ
Avid fitness fan or not, this is a really cool addition to Seaside Heights, and I wish I knew about it sooner!
Now, I love working out; going for runs in the morning down the Seaside Heights boardwalk and making sure to lift weights at least 4 times a week at the Retro Fitness in Toms River.
I'd like to say it's because I think physical fitness is extremely important, which it is, but it's mainly because I want to drink beer and eat boardwalk food.
So, I feel like I have to even that out with ample exercise.
Last week though during one of my morning runs I ran into something I'd never seen in Seaside Heights before, despite hearing about it all summer.
Just by chance I decided to switch it up one morning and instead of run down the boardwalk, I took 35 North through Lavallette and then came back to my apartment Bayside.
When I got to the Stewarts in Seaside Heights, I crossed back over 35 and just happened to look over past the Hugh J. Boyd Elementary School on Bay Boulevard and saw an outdoor gym.
When I say outdoor gym by the way, I don't mean a few monkey bars, and a pull up bar.
I mean a full-fledged outdoor training facility!
I walked over to check it out and was really surprised at the amount of stuff this place had available to the public.
There was a ropes course, an American Ninja Warrior training area, some chest resistance machines as well as punching bags, a turf track, and some pull up bars too.
According to Patch.com, there'll be an official ribbon cutting ceremony on September 9th at 9:30 but I'd highly recommend stopping by before the summer has fully come to a close!