TikTok Gold, When Just A Drop Of Water Hits a Jersey Mom’s Hair
I don't know how active you are on TikTok but if you are not watching every single Becca Bastos creation you are missing out on life. You will laugh at every single one because she nails the POV (point of view) of just about everyone she depicts. My favorite is the Long Island mom who in my humble opinion is perfectly interchangeable with a Jersey mom any day.
I laugh at this TikTok because I am this TikTok, and if you are reading this you are too. This is a typical mom edging her way into the community pool. So freaking perfect.
@actressbecc if a droplet of water touches her hair? phone the AUTHORITIES #longislandmom#momsoftiktok#mom#momlife#comedy#viral#pool#summer#fyp#fypシ#pov#povs#viral#summervibes♬ original sound - Becca Bastos @actressbecc Purgatory is arriving 6 hours early to the airport #longislandmom #momsoftiktok #mom #comedy #travel #traveltiktok #airport #vacation #pov #povs #viral #fyp #fypシ #findyourgrace ♬ original sound - Becca Bastos @actressbecc girl if you don’t take away his iPad Air…… #fyp#gentleparenting#parenting#comedy#fypシ#foryou#viral#OLAFLEX#DoritosDareToBeBurned♬ original sound - Becca Bastos