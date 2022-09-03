TikTok Gold, When Just A Drop Of Water Hits a Jersey Mom’s Hair

I don't know how active you are on TikTok but if you are not watching every single Becca Bastos creation you are missing out on life. You will laugh at every single one because she nails the POV (point of view) of just about everyone she depicts. My favorite is the Long Island mom who in my humble opinion is perfectly interchangeable with a Jersey mom any day.

I laugh at this TikTok because I am this TikTok, and if you are reading this you are too. This is a typical mom edging her way into the community pool. So freaking perfect.

My daughters send me her TikToks all the time with the caption "Moooooooom this is YOU". Here is another one my kids sent me. This is every Jersey mom at Newark Airport.

Becca is an actress with 1.7 million followers on TikTok and you can see why. She is freaking hysterical. I had to share her with you because she cracks me up every single day. Even if you don't "do the TikTok" download the app and set alerts for @actressbecc so you can get a dose of feel-good when she uploads a new vid. Ya welcome.

Becca also makes fun of the anti-Long Island/Jersey Mom with this "gentle parenting" parody. We all know someone who tried to parent like this and what a freak show it is.

You need to laugh to be a healthy person, are you listening to me? I know what I'm talking about. Take two of these videos a day and don't call me in the morning. God Bless.

