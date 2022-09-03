TRENTON — Two romantically involved law enforcement officers serving Trenton and Mercer County are reportedly facing charges for their involvement in a fight at a Bordentown hotel.

The Trentonian first reported on the Aug. 20 grapple at the Best Western on Route 206. Now Trenton Detective Tara Dzurkoc and Mercer County Sheriff’s Officer Matt Sickler each face a count of simple assault, according to NJ.com.

According to reports, records show that the couple was checking into the hotel around 11:30 p.m. when Sickler began arguing with a 60-year-old man from Langhorne, Pennsylvania. The argument escalated into a fight, and the two were still trading blows when Bordentown police arrived at the scene.

NJ.com reported that a female hotel clerk tried to intervene but Dzurkoc grabbed the woman by the hair, pulled her to the ground, then kicked her.

The Langhorne man was also charged with simple assault along with one count of harassment for taunting Sickler, The Trentonian reported.

The hotel fight was not the couple's only interaction with police that day. The Trentonian reported that their vehicle had been stopped by Hamilton police after a golf outing sometime earlier. No charges were filed in that incident.

Police Director Steve Wilson told NJ.com that Dzurkoc is facing an internal affairs investigation. Wilson did not immediately return a request for comment from New Jersey 101.5.

New Jersey 101.5 has filed a records request with Bordentown police for court documents from the fight.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

