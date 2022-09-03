Massive Oktoberfest In Smithville, NJ Is Guaranteed To Get You Excited For Fall

So I'll be the first to admit that I have trouble letting go of summer.

Once the days start to get shorter, the weather slowly starts to cool off and the nights get a little more chilly I get the end of summer blues.

When we live so close to the Jersey Shore, it's hard not to right?

Fortunately, before we get to winter we do get to enjoy the Fall and I honestly can't wait for my first fall in New Jersey.

It has nothing to do with pumpkin spice anything, just to clarify.

I'm looking forward to flannel weather, very few tourists, and one of my personal favorites: Oktoberfest!

There's something about bratwurst, big beers, and polka music that just makes everything in the world seem right.

This year, I plan on spending a weekend 'Oktober-festing' in one of the coolest little villages in New Jersey.

I haven't been to this spot in years, but when I was a kid we always made an annual pilgrimage.

You may have been there before; it's a Colonial style village where you can get some good food, go to some interesting shops, and spend a day walking around taking in the sights.

Of course, I'm talking about the amazing Historic Smithville in Galloway New Jersey.

I just happen to see that Historic Smithville is going to be hosting an Oktoberfest the first weekend in October, and I already had my wife mark the calendar.

According to their website, this year in addition to their normal 60 store fronts, an additional 100 vendors line the streets bringing you "Autumnal food, beer and music."

What's nice is that it's still a family oriented event; there's train and carousel rides plus face painting and other activities.

Oktoberfest at Historic Smithville is October 1st and 2nd and will take place between 10am and 5pm each day.

Even cooler, there's shuttle service departing from the Smithville shopping center on Moss Mill Road that'll run from 9:30am to 5:30pm each day of the event.

I'll be the guy shot-gunning perogies and drinking beer out of a boot, see you there!