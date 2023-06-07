Is this smokey haze from the Canadian wildfires getting to you?

Ewing Pharmacy is giving out FREE N95 masks today (Wednesday, June 7, 2023) to help you stay safe and well.

New Jersey is currently under a Code Red Air Quality Action Day (until Thursday night at midnight) which means some people with breathing challenges (asthma, allergies, etc.) may be finding it hard to breath.

A face mask could help, so Ewing Pharmacy is stepping up and giving them out for free.

The pharmacy's Facebook post reads, "Grab your FREE N95 Mask Today!! As everyone is aware regarding air quality levels have dropped in our area. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) has issued a "Code Red" advisory in NJ until midnight. And ask everyone to take necessary precautions to safeguard their well-being. We are offering FREE N95 masks for everyone. First come first serve. Please walk in get yours for free and protect yourself when being outdoors."

If you'd like a mask, I wouldn't wait, go as soon as you can.

Ewing Pharmacy is located at 1400 Parkway Avenue, Ewing, NJ.

