Free Vaccine Clinic at Arm & Hammer Park Next Week

The Trenton Thunder are making it extremely easy and fun for people to get a COVID-19 vaccine at Arm & Hammer Park.

Next Week on June 9th from 5:30-9pm Pfizer vaccines will be distributed in partnerships with RWJ Barnabas Health, FEMA, New Jersey National Guard and of course the Trenton Thunder. Once the first vaccine is distributed, a second vaccine appointment will be made for June 30th.

On June 30th, after the second COVID -19 Vaccine is distributed, community members are given a ticket to stay for the game that night when they Trenton Thunder are scheduled to take on the Lehigh Valley Ironpigs at 7pm.

Registration must be done at rwjbh.org/covid19vaccine and questions can be answered there as well. Recipients of the vaccines must be 12 years of age or older and if the recipient is under 18, they must have an adult with them.

I got vaccinated back in March and I remember Chris Rollins trying to get us all appointments. We were trying at 6am on a weekday and going crazy fast to fill out all the information so we wouldn't lose the time slot. It was a crazy rush once I secured my appointment. Once I got the vaccine, the sigh of relief that came over me was overwhelming. I could not wait to start living life again. Living a life without being terrified every day.

I know people have their opinions and believe me, I do not push my beliefs on anyone. All I say is, if people want to get vaccinated, it is easier now than ever. Take advantage and go get it done.