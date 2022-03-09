Trenton Thunder Announces Theme Nights at Ballpark in Trenton, NJ

Trenton Thunder Baseball announced their giveaway and theme night schedule for the upcoming 2022 season on their official website. Get ready to have some fun.

If you know me, you know I love a good theme party, and it's going to be a party out there at Arm & Hammer Park in Trenton this season.

Mark your calendar. The giveaways include magnetic schedules on June 7th, pink hats for breast cancer awareness presented by RAI on June 10th, rally towels on June 17th, Dash bobbleheads on June 29th, Thunder Cowbells on July 5th, Jersey Pork Roll cooler bags on July 15th, NJ Lottery instant tickets on July 16th, Thunder fanny packs on August 12th, Batman bobbleheads on August 17th, and so many more.

The theme nights include Pride Night on June 9th, Paint the Park Pink for breast cancer awareness on June 10th, Superhero night on June 11th, Boomer's birthday on June 12th, a Father's Day Luau on June 19th, Irish Heritage Night on July 14th, Christmas in July on July 25th, First Responders Appreciation Day on July 31st, NFL Night on August 14th, Bark at the Park night on August 26th, Thunder Beach Party on August 27th, and so many more. Click here for the complete list.

Also, the skies over the stadium will be lighting up with 15 fireworks nights. The fireworks will be set to music to make for a really cool experience. Click here to see the full schedule. The first show will be after the game on June 9th.

You won't want to miss Thunder Value Days either. Half priced wine on Wednesdays ladies, just sayin'. Lol.

Get all the details and ticket information here.

See you at the ballpark. GO THUNDER.

KEEP READING: Here are 50 of the most famous sports goofs