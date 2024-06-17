Plaza Azteca Coming Soon to East Windsor, New Jersey!

A new Mexican food option is coming soon to Mercer County!

Plaza Azteca, a popular Mexican restaurant chain with one New Jersey location in Sicklerville, is expanding to three more Jersey locations, including in East Windsor!

This is according to their website, where they've listed East Windsor as "Coming Soon." The new restaurant will be located in the vacant space at 60 Princeton Hightstown rd.

What is Plaza Azteca?

If you've never been to Plaza Azteca, they're a Mexican chain with locations in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

Their delicious menu features a wide variety of traditional Mexican dishes, like Sizzling Fajitas, Tacos, Burritos, Nachos, Enchiladas, Quesadillas, and more, along with delicious desserts and margaritas!

When will Plaza Azteca open in East Windsor, New Jersey?

So far, there's no official word yet on when they plan on opening this location. The website simply says "Coming Soon.'

Plaza Azteca is opening 2 more New Jersey locations!

But that's not all the good news! We caught wind of two more locations coming soon to New Jersey - one in Marlton, and the other in Voorhees. No word yet on when these locations will open either.

The Marlton location will take over the former Bertucci's location at 515 NJ-73, and the Voorhees location is coming soon to the Voorhees Town Center.

If you've never been to Plaza Azteca but can't wait to get your hands on that fat margarita, you can check out their open location in Sicklerville, New Jersey.

Are you looking forward to Plaza Azteca coming to East Windsor? We'll keep an eye out for updates!

