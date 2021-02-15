David Portnoy, founder of the sports and pop-culture website Barstool Sports is famous for his One Bite with Davey Pageviews pizza reviews.

After making a stop at Pete & Elda's Bar and Carmine's Pizzaria in Neptune City to review their pie, Dave got a bunch of requests to do a tasting tour in Freehold.

One bite, everybody knows the rules.

First stop, a Freehold fave for many. Federici's.

FINAL SCORE - 8.8. Bar pies always get the advantage with David. He loved the sauce and crispiness. Thought the pie was a little greasy.

Next stop, Dusal's Italian Restaurant.

FINAL SCORE - 7.2. David wasn't too impressed. The slice had the old "flop." He said it wasn't great, but it wasn't horrible. The owner wanted a 7, he got it.

Let's go to Romeo's Pizza.

FINAL SCORE - 7.4. Good solid pizza. David was impressed by the light crust, and called it "football pizza." A pie you can't go wrong with watching the game.

Finally, it's a taste test at Frankie Fed's.

FINAL SCORE - 6.8. David didn't have much to say. This was disappointing because bar pies always get an advantage, but the grease and the flop left Portnoy unimpressed.

Not surprisingly, Federici's got the highest score in Freehold at 8.8, which actually beat out Pete & Elda's.

Barstool Sports is helping local restaurants stay afloat during COVID-19. Asbury Park's Confections of a Rockstar is one local business receiving help from The Barstool Fund. To learn more and donate, click here.