With the holidays quickly approaching, foot traffic is sure to pick up at Freehold Raceway Mall. You may notice some changes while shopping.

New stores coming to Freehold Raceway Mall

The Patch is reporting there are new stores on the way and an existing store is rebranding.

JD Sports

Finish Line has been rebranded as JD Sports. It's a "leading global retailer of athletic footwear, apparel and accessories." You find big brands like Nike, New Balance, Puma, and Adidas. Keep your eyes open for limited-edition releases.

It's scheduled to open near the end of the year and has products for men, women, and children.

Kids Empire

Kids Empire will be next to Primark and is eyeing an early 2026 opening. Your kids will love the big, action-packed, indoor playground. This will be the place for birthday parties and even school trips.

Lauderach

If you like chocolate, you'll love Lauderach. It's set to open any day now on the upper level of the mall in center court. It a Swiss chocolate maker featuring fresh chocolates, pralines, truffles, and more.

Qi Balance Spa

This will be located on the lower level near Dave & Busters. Stop by for a relaxing massage.

I've told you previously about other stores coming soon like Dick's House of Sport, Dry Goods, and more.

Victory's Secret and PINK has debuted new looks as well.

Freehold Raceway Mall in Freehold, NJ is certainly a shopping, dining, and experience destination. Plan a visit today to see for yourself.

