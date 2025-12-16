This is big news.

A new department store is coming to Freehold, according to Jersey Shore Online.

Von Maur Department Store coming to Freehold Raceway Mall

Von Maur Department Stores is expanding and will be opening its first New Jersey location in Freehold Raceway Mall.

It will be the department store's 40th location across the country. It's based in Iowa.

It will be where Nordstrom used to be, which closed a few years ago, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new department stores will have three stories

It will be an impressive store with 164,000 square feet. There will be three levels of shopping with about 150 employees.

You'll find clothing, shoes, accessories, gifts, and more, featuring national and specialty brands like, "Vuori, Peter Millar, Free People, Marc Jacobs, TravisMathew, Varley and Dagne Dover, among others," the article says.

The store features live piano music for customers

Von Maur is known for its customer service. It offers an interest-free credit card, a rewards program, free gift-wrapping, comfortable seating for your husband after getting dragged shopping (ha ha), and live piano music in the store.

Have you ever been to a Von Maur store? I haven't, so I'm anxious for it to open. But, it takes time to build a store of this size. You're going to have to be patient as Von Maur is not expected to open until fall of 2027.

Dick's House of Sport recently opened in Freehold Raceway Mall

Freehold Raceway Mall has really upped its game with the recent opening of Dick's House of Sport, which took over the old Lord & Taylor store, Dave & Buster's took over part of the old Sears store, Warby Parker, Kids Empire (coming in 2026), Dry Goods, and more.

Freehold Raceway Mall has become a shopping destination once again.

I'll let you know when Von Maur will open.

For more information, click here.

