Freehold Raceway Mall is about to get even better.

New stores and restaurants being added to Freehold Raceway Mall

The Patch is reporting that several new stores and restaurants are coming soon to the popular shopping mall.

Google Google loading...

A lot has been going on at the mall in the past few months.

Dave & Buster's just had its grand opening in the mall

I told you recently the mall just welcomed Dave & Buster's entertainment complex. There was a line outside for the Grand Opening.

Freehold Athletic Club opened back in February.

READ MORE: Puffy Cotton Candy's first NJ store is in Freehold Raceway Mall

Both of those new additions are in the old Sears space, which was divided.

Dick's House of Sport will open in the fall; first in NJ

Dick's House of Sport, a super-sized Dick's Sporting Goods Store filled with sports-themed experiences, is due to open sometime this fall.

It will be the very first one of its kind in New Jersey and will be occupying the old Lord & Taylor store.

Google Google loading...

There's another one planned for Cherry Hill Mall as well.

Lidl opened May 9

Lidl, the discount grocery store, opened on May 9, and is already a hit with customers.

Get our free mobile app

Now, let me tell you what's still to come.

Dry Goods is a clothing, shoes and accessories store for stylish, trendy junior women.

A J. Crew Factory store is planned for this summer. You'll love it if you like a preppy look.

Warby Parker is the place to go for trendy glasses, sunglasses, and contacts.

You can have your eye exam there as well.

Two new places to eat are on the way.

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar is obviously for sushi lovers featuring fresh sashimi, different kinds of specialty rolls, and more.

You'll be able to sit down and enjoy or takeout.

READ MORE: Popular Ice Cream Shop, originally in Freehold, expanding

Finally, Mango Thai will let patrons "enjoy a culinary journey through the streets of Bankok without leaving their neighborhood."

Some existing stores going through renovations

Several existing stores will be going through renovations, click here for those details.

Freehold Raceway Mall is located at 3710 Route 9 in Freehold, NJ.