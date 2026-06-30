A freight train has reportedly derailed in Bensalem (Bucks County), PA. The incident was first reported by Philadelphia's 6abc just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday (June 30).

It happened between the Street Road and Neshaminy Falls train station. No injuries have been reported.

Reports from NBC 10 Philadelphia say that as many as 13 freight cars overturned off the track. The exact contents of the cars was not immediately clear, but a shelter in place is in effect in a one mile area surrounding the scene as it is believed at least two of the cars may have contained hazardous materials.

"Anyone within that area should remain indoors, bring pets and other animals inside, close windows, doors, and vents, and turn off heating and air conditioning systems until further notice," Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick says.

Emergency officials have set up a staging area near the Neshaminy Mall, according to reports.

Footage from TV helicopters (including NBC 10's SkyForce 10) show the response is growing in the area.

Meanwhile, it's affecting commuter rail service in the area as well.

SEPTA's West Trenton Line Suspended

SEPTA, the area's largest transportation provider, has suspended all service on the busy West Trenton Line. This news comes as the evening rush hour begins in the area.

"Service is suspended until further notice due to CSX mechanical issues. Find alternate routes here or use the Trip Planner on SEPTA.org or in the SEPTA App," they wrote in a message posted on their website.

They clarified, however, that the derailment took place on CSX tracks. It did not take place on SEPTA's tracks.

“Suspension is due to SEPTA's tracks proximity to the tracks where the derailment took place. a spokesperson told NBC 10 Philadelphia. “SEPTA’s suspension is for safety reasons, not because the derailment happened on their tracks.”

It is unclear how long the cleanup process will take, but commuters should plan on a difficult evening commute home.