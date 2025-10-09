SEPTA has suspended all of its Regional Rail lines until further notice. The transit agency is citing signal power issues.

The alert was first sent to customers around 12:30 p.m. They advised all customers to find alternate routes as they work to fix the issues, but there was no immediate timeline for a repair or service to resume.

They say that the service suspension is not related to any of their continued inspections and repairs that have been ongoing for the past few days.

We observed a bit of a chaotic scene at the Trenton Transit Center where staff was advising customers to consider taking Amtrak as an alternate into Philadelphia.

SEPTA is encouraging customers to use their website (Septa.org) and their transit app to find alternate routes that may currently be running (like bus service).

With no exact timetable for a resolution, however, it could be a difficult afternoon across the area.

Meanwhile, SEPTA's subway service (including the Broad Street and Market-Frankford lines) appear to be unaffected by these issues. In fact, both appear to be running close to on-time this afternoon.

This is a developing story. We'll update this story when more information is available.