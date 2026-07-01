It's another tough day on the rails in the Philly area.

A train derailment overnight at a junction in North Philadelphia has knocked out several SEPTA lines and it's resulted in a rerouting for a bunch of other lines.

An outbound Manayunk/Norristown Line train derailed near North Broad Street just after midnight. SEPTA confirms there were no injuries. However, the train itself remains at the location as crews investigate the incident and begin the cleanup.

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This is a busy stretch of rail in our area, so it's causing a ripple effect across the entire Regional Rail system.

Massive Changes to SEPTA Service on Wednesday

The following rail lines are suspended until further notice:

Manayunk/Norristown Line

Fox Chase Line

Chestnut Hill East Line

These train lines are only running to Fern Rock:

Lansdale/Doylestown Line

Warminster Line

West Trenton Line

*If you're on one of these, you can transfer to the Broad Street Line at Fern Rock to get into Center City.

These lines are running to/from Suburban station only (and they're skipping Jefferson Station):

Airport Line

Media/Wawa Line

Wilmington/Newark Line

Paoli/Thorndale Line

Trenton Line

Chestnut Hill West Line

When Will SEPTA Resume Service?

Unfortunately, there isn't a timeline on when service gets back to normal, so check septa.org's alternative service page before you head out the door, and build in some extra time either way.

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This also comes less than 24 hours after a separate freight train derailment out in Bensalem, so it's been a rough stretch for anything running on rails around here this week.