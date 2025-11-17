A tough year for commuters in Philadelphia could be getting way worse before it gets better. That is because a complete service disruption could be coming to much of SEPTA's service in the city at any moment.

SEPTA Workers Union Authorizes Strike

Members of the Transport Workers Union Local 234 voted on Sunday to authorize a strike. They represent about 5,000 bus, subway and trolley operators as well as other SEPTA employees in Philadelphia.

However, that doesn't mean they'll be walking off the job right away. In fact, the union's president, Will Vera, told the media that his members won't be hitting the picket line just yet.

"If SEPTA starts to bargain fairly, we will make progress. A strike would be the last measure," he said.

The union does NOT represent workers on SEPTA's regional rail, so that service would be largely unaffected if this union walks off the job.

Negotiations Continue for a New SEPTA Workers Contract

SEPTA and the union are continuing contract negotiations. Workers have, however, been working for a few weeks without a contract dating back to November 7.

The sticking point appears to be related to sick pay for the employees. The union tells the media that employees have issues obtaining sick time and they're faced with "too many penalties" on their sick pay unless paperwork is turned in immediately.

SEPTA says they're also committed to negotiating a new contract for those employees.

Both sides are expected to meet at a negotiating table on Tuesday, they say. Meanwhile, SEPTA says they are also working toward a contract for the employees.

"We are committed to continuing to engage in good-faith negotiations, with the goal of reaching an agreement on a new contract that is fair to our hard-working employees and to the taxpayers and fare-paying customers that fund the system," SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch tells us.

SEPTA's Last Strike Came in 2016, Causing Disruptions in Philly

The last time that the workers walked off the job was back in late October of 2016. The workers stayed off the job for six days shutting down city buses, trolleys, subway lines and more.

If all of this sound familiar that's probably because the union also voted in favor of a strike last year. Workers never actually walked off the job as a last minute deal was reached in November 2024. That deal was only valid for one year. This time around the union is asking for a two year contract, as a result.

They hope to delay the next labor negotiation cycle until after the next year’s busy Semiquinecential, which will bring several big events to the city for the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, the union's president noted.