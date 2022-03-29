Fresh off Oscars slap, Chris Rock will perform in NJ this weekend

It's being called everything from "the slap heard 'round the world" to "one of the craziest moments in live television history."

Of course, I am referring to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage at this year's Oscars, after Rock, one of the most notable stand-up comedians of all time, made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith.

If you haven't relived the moment enough in the last 48 hours, check it out below.

Yesterday Will Smith took to social media to issue an apology for the incident.

It reads:

Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.

I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.

I am a work in progress.

Sincerely,

Will

For comedian Chris Rock it's business as usual. Now that the Oscars are in the rearview mirror, Rock's focus is back on the road. One of his upcoming spots is right here in New Jersey, and ticket prices are spiking on resale sites.

Chris Rock will be performing two sets at the Borgata Event Center in Atlantic City, this Saturday, April 2. Tickets for this stop on his Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour are going for over $200 per ticket on resale sites. Before the Oscars incident, tickets appeared to be closer to face value, around $125.

As someone who doesn't mind being close to all the drama, I am seriously considering opening up the pocketbook. Every person in the building will be on the edge of their seat waiting to hear what Rock will say about the slap.

It might be pricy, but it could be an interesting weekend in Atlantic City to say the least.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 producer, writer, and host Joe Votruba. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Joe Votruba an email. Follow Joe on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Inside ISLAND Waterpark, coming soon to Atlantic City