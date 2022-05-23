Get Tickets Now for Wheel of Fortune LIVE in NJ & PA

The game show we all know, love and most likely have played along with, Wheel of Fortune is on tour, and coming to our area as a live theater experience, twice this fall and you could be a part of it, according to NJ.com. Sounds like fun, doesn't it?

On Wednesday, October 5th it will be at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, NJ and the next day, Thursday, October 6th, it will be in Philadelphia at the Academy of Music.

Even though this live version won't be on tv, you could audition and get the once in a lifetime chance to spin that wheel, buy a vowel, and guess the puzzles. The games and the prizes are real. You could win $10,000, a trip to Paris, a trip to Hawaii, and so much more, according to the article.

I should go to this show...I think I could win...just like everyone else, right? Lol. When I was growing up my parents would watch Wheel of Fortune every single weeknight at 7:30pm. Jeopardy would come on first at 7pm and then, Wheel of Fortune. My mom was so good at guessing the puzzles. Most of the time she'd only need a few letters.

I bet you've been at home solving the puzzles too and yelling at the tv when you can't understand why the contestants aren't figuring them out. Lol. It looks so easy, right? Go try your luck and see if it's as easy as it looks.

For tickets, go to Ticketmaster, the venue itself or other ticket brokers.

