Saturday Night Live Cast Member Announces Comedy Tour With New Jersey Performances

There has been a lot of news regarding NBC's Saturday Night Live these days.

The show will be losing a few cast members who will not be returning for the show's 48th season: Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney and Aidy Bryant.

There have been a lot of mixed reactions but overall, people are sad because Kate McKinnon has become a staple personality of the late-night series.

Now I have Saturday Night Live news that is much more positive.

Now that SNL has wrapped for their 47th season, cast members are available to take part in other gigs!

According to NJ.com, Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost is headed out on a stand-up comedy tour!

The schedule will consist of 12 shows with two performances already confirmed in New Jersey. And yes, one of them is going to take place at the Jersey Shore!

The first will be held at Montclair's Wellmont Theater on June 8th.

The other New Jersey performance will be at Red Bank's Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre on June 2nd.

Ticket costs for this event aren't bad. I am seeing them range anywhere from $35.00 to $69.00 each.

Tickets are currently on sale and are available for purchase on all major platforms including Ticketmaster, StubHub, Vivid Seats, MegaSeats and more.

For a full list of Colin Jost's tour dates, start times and locations, CLICK HERE.

Looking to attend a slew of live shows this Summer?

Take a look at some other upcoming shows in New Jersey:

