ENTER TO WIN: Tickets to the Earlybirds ’90s Dance Party at the Starland Ballroom

You can enter to win a pair of tickets to see Earlybirds Club at the Starland Ballroom right now on the 94.5 PST app and 945PST.com.

Earlybirds Club (which happens on May 16) is a 90's party designed for women, trans, and non-binary folks that starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. because we have s* to do in the mornings. Ladies, click here to learn more and grab your tickets!

Enter to win them right here:

94.5 PST's standard contest rules apply. Winners must be 21+. 94.5 PST will randomly select 5 winners to each receive a pair of tickets to the show.

This dance party is giving 90s Prom Night. They're bringing gymnasium-core energy, but making it feral and fully grown. Think TLC, Spice Girls, Destiny’s Child, Biggie, Salt-N-Pepa, Backstreet Boys, Missy Elliott, Britney. Click here to grab your tickets right now.

Only playing the songs that had the entire dance floor losing it. There are no slow dances. Just straight-up 90s bangers from the first beat.

Earlybirds Club is more than a night out — it’s a judgment-free, joy-forward space where kindness, good vibes, and sensible footwear rule. A prom where you don’t wait to be asked — you just hit the dance floor. There’s plenty of room for everyone.

Plus, 10% of ticket proceeds benefit Safe & Sound, which provides comprehensive, evidence-based support and a 24/7 lifeline to survivors of domestic and sexual violence, offering safety, healing, and advocacy to help break the cycle of abuse for individuals and families.

For more info about the party, click here.