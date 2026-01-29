This Valentine's Day, we want to celebrate the special ones in your life... your girlfriends!

Announcing Our 2026 Galentine's Day Party

Join Chris Rollins for a special Valentine's Day event at one of her favorite new places, Bordentown Square Tap & Grill for a fun party. It's going down Thursday, February 12th from 7 until 9. We'll have food and drink specials, play games, and more for the ultimate girl's night out.

Just for stopping by, you could even win special gifts and concert tickets to some of 2026's biggest shows!

So gather your friends and join us on February 12th at Bordentown Square Tap & Grill.

But wait... there's more!

You Could Be a VI-PST At The Party

You could be a VI-PST at this year's party. We'll hook you up with freebies like vouchers for food and drink, plus a special gift from David Bradley Chocolatier in Robbinsville, NJ. Enter to win below:

The event is open to all, so if you're not a selected VIP-ST, still come by for a great night out with your friends. Winning is NOT required to enter the party.



Galentine's Day Party Details

Alright, let's review it one last time.

What: 94.5 PST's Galentine's Day Party

Location: Bordentown Square Tap & Grill (233 Farnsworth Avenue in Bordentown, NJ)

Event Info: Thursday, February 12th from 7 until 9 p.m.

More Details: We'll play games, have prizes (concert tickets & more). Plus, a ton of great food and drink specials.

We can't wait to see you there!