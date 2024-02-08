Who ya got for the Super Bowl on Sunday?

Chiefs? 49ers? Taylor Swift's boyfriend? Whoever? Then you've got to check out these hilarious cakes in Mount Laurel!

Gallo's Bakery, located at 3701 Church Rd in Mt Laurel Township, is selling Super Bowl LVIII inspired cakes for when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers on February 11!

Gallo's Bakery in Mount Laurel, New Jersey Google Maps loading...

They're funny, they're sassy, they're red, and they're delicious!

Even if you're not particularly rooting for anyone on Sunday, but you still want to have a watch party, these cakes are sure to be a riot! And scrumptious too!

For the person who doesn't give a damn who wins - there's a cake for you. GO BIRDS!

Game Day cakes from Gallo's Bakery in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey Credit: Gallo's Bakery loading...

For the people who are only here for our favorite cheer captain Jason Kelce, there's a cake for you!

Game Day cakes from Gallo's Bakery in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey Credit: Gallo's Bakery loading...

And calling all Taylor Swift fans! Of course there's a cake for the die-hard Swifties who are just tuning in to watch her cheering on her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Game Day cakes from Gallo's Bakery in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey Credit: Gallo's Bakery loading...

Speaking of Travis...! He's never looked more delicious. Caked up in more ways than one!

Game Day cakes from Gallo's Bakery in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey Credit: Gallo's Bakery loading...

These hilarious, delicious cakes are perfect if you're not particularly invested in who wins the game this year - This is Eagles nation afterall!

These cakes can be pre-ordered if you'd like different sizes or flavors, but that's not all! They're also available in cookie cakes, according their Facebook page!

Want to order one of these amazing cakes for your party? You can give them a call at 856-866-2333! And be sure to give them a follow on their Facebook page HERE.

