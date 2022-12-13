It appears Mother Nature is giving New Jersey a nice night for viewing the Geminids meteor shower.

Call me sentimental, but even at 47 years old I LOVE looking up for shooting stars. Meteor showers are so wonderous to me. Seeing one streak across the sky never gets old.

Astronomers predict a Geminids meteor shower will be active all Tuesday night and visible to the naked eye until early Wednesday morning, 6abc.com reports.

Experts say more than 100 meteors per hour could be spotted when viewed from dark locations as part of one of the top astronomy events of 2022.

However, your best chance at seeing the Geminids is BEFORE the moon rises tonight (somewhere between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.), as its light may wash out dimmer ones.

Get our free mobile app

The brightest Geminids shooting stars are green, according to 6abc.com, so now you know what to look for! These 'Earthgrazers', as they're called, reportedly linger across the sky. How exciting!

Accuweather.com forecasts skies over South Jersey tonight to be clear to partly cloudy and pretty good conditions for viewing the meteor shower, but temperatures will be dropping to the low to mid 30s by the time it starts, so bundle up!

If you happen upon a shooting star tonight, don't forget to make a wish.

103 iconic photos that capture 103 years of world history Stacker gathered some of the most iconic images from the past 103 years, beginning in 1918 and leading up to 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

11 SJ Towns with Perfect Backdrops for Hallmark Channel Christmas Movies The Hallmark Channel needs look no further than these quaint South Jersey towns for inspiration for a Christmas movie.