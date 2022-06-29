Alexa, play Taylor Swift's "22"!

The Adventure Aquarium in Camden NJ is about to wish their nile Hippopotamus, Genny, a Happy Hippo Birthday!

Genny is about to turn 22 in 2022! And to celebrate, the aquarium is set to celebrate Genny's Super Sweet Birthday Bash leading up her special day, July 10!

The birthday bash is a days-long event full of festivities to be held from July 1 - July 10. Visitors of the Adventure Aquarium can come help Genny celebrate with specially curated events, the chance the donate to conservation efforts, and lots of treats themed around Genny's favorite snack - watermelons!

There will be watermelon-themed cupcakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic watermelon ICEEs, and Flying Fish Watermelon Splash beer, according to Philly Voice.

There will also be a chance to meet the actual watermelon queen. (Yes, there's a real watermelon queen!) 2022 National Watermelon Queen, Bethany Barfield of Florida, will be at the aquarium for meet and greets and pictures on July 9 & July 10.

And as it just so happens, The Adventure Aquarium is also celebrating a special birthday. For the aquarium's 30th Birthday, you can celebrate with year-long activities, special gifts, animal-focused events and more!

You can make a reservation through Daily Admission or Membership. More details HERE!

If you want some more up-close-and-personal time with Genny and Button, you can purchase Hippo Encounter admission with an added fee of $75 per person. This will allow you to help feed the hippos and see where they go when they're not on exhibit.

Check out this video from on YouTube to get a better look at Genny, her sister Button, and some of the other animal attractions at the Adventure Aquarium!

