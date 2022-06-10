Get Crafty At Bar Anticipation In Belmar, New Jersey

If you like going down the shore and partying it up during the summer, you’re going to want to check this out.

Belmar, New Jersey is an iconic beach town full of some of the best clubs down the shore.

Bar Anticipation is now hosting a new event that’s called Tye-Dye and Tequila night, which is something I’ve never seen before.

It’s advertised on their Instagram and is all going down on Thursday, June 23 and it’s starting at 4 pm.

If you haven't been before, this bar is like a giant playground for adults where you can get drinks.

There are multiple bars that you can choose from during your time there and they always have events like these happening.

I’ve never seen an event like Tye-Dye and Tequila before and think it’s a smart way to have people come to the bar while keeping them entertained.

Bar A also is known for its summer stage performances as well as its beat-the-clock nights, which happen on Tuesdays starting after 8 pm.

After the Tye-Dye and Tequila event, the flier says Cosmic Jerry is performing after the event at 6 pm, which is a popular band that performs at some of the popular shore bars.

This sounds like a good Thursday night outing between the drunk tye-dye party and the performances that you for sure don’t want to miss.

Bar Anticipation is located at 703 16th Ave, Lake Como, NJ, 07719. They are open every day until 2 am, so the party can last until the morning hours.

