It's time to really kick fall festivals into gear in South Jersey!

This weekend, Haddonfield Township will be hosting its 5th annual Oktoberfest, Sept. 24, from noon to 10 p.m on Haddon Square! The fest is a partnership between Philly-based authentic German restaurant, Brauhaus Schmitz and Keg & Kitchen in Haddon Twp.

They're billing this as the "biggest Oktoberfest in all of South Jersey," so you know it's going to be a party! This will be the first of three weekends for their entire Oktoberfest celebration!

Come enjoy family-friendly fun with food & drinks, live music, games, and of course beer, across the 20,000 sq ft beer garden.

"Join us under the big tent decked out in Bavarian Blue and White! Imported tables and benches paired with giant steins of bier from Spaten and Weihenstephan will transport you to Munich for this fun filled German festival like no other in South Jersey!" the event page reads.

There will also be a good ol' fashioned German-style pig roast, and the beer will be from German brewery Spaten and beer Weihenstephen, the world's oldest brewery. You'll be able to taste different delicious foods from other surrounding local restaurants for purchase. So if you walk away from this event with any space left in your stomach, you're doing it the wrong way.

So bring your family and friends! The event is FREE to enter! Follow the event #HaddonOktoberfest and check out the event page to learn more!

Prost!

