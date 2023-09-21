Date Set for OktoberFest in Hamilton Township, NJ
The date has been set for some fall fun in Hamilton Township (Mercer County).
Oktoberfest will be Sunday, October 15th in the south side of Veterans Park (use the Kuser Road entrance). Put a reminder in your phone now.
The annual, outdoor, family-friendly event will be held from 11am - 5pm. It's always a good time. Bring your family and friends. You won't be disappointed.
Also bring along a chair or blanket to sit and enjoy the live music throughout the day. The lineup will be announced soon. There will be a variety of craft vendors, food vendors and adults (21 and older) can hang out in the beer garden.
Kids of all ages will have plenty of fun activities to pick from. There will be a pumpkin patch, hay rides, a corn maze, amusements and more, according to the township website.
Hamilton Township also promises exciting surprises and special attractions. If I hear anything, I'll let you know.
This is a fun way to catch up with friends and neighbors surrounded by all of your favorite signs of fall...pumpkins, mums, cornstalks, scarecrows and more. I just love everything about fall.
If your business would like to be a sponsor of this great yearly event, click here for more details.
To apply to be a craft or food vendor, click here for more information.
Make plans now to spend the day at Hamilton Township's Oktoberfest, Sunday, October 15th from 11am - 5pm.
For a list of other Hamilton Township annual events, click here. One of my favorites, Winter Wonderland, will kick off December 1st.
