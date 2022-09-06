Laurita Winery always has some of the most amazing events going on in the area and they are for sure ready for the fall season with this one.

Every time I’m scrolling on Facebook or any other social media, I see lots of ads for some of the food truck events that Laurita puts on. I’ve seen pictures of some of the food and drinks and it always looks like a good time. In the spirit of fall starting up, Laurita Winery is hosting their Oktoberfest Food Truck Festival that’s coming up next month.

The best part about this event is that it’s a two-day-long event and is available for the entire family. The greatest part about their events is that they always are not only open to all ages, but have entertainment for all ages as well. For the adults, there will be wine trucks, food trucks, and bonfires throughout the winery for everyone to enjoy the fall weather.

Also, there are live musical acts that will be performed on both days of the festival. Tickets for their Oktoberfest are on sale now online, but it says on their website that tickets are always also available at the door.

Laurita Winery’s Oktoberfest Food Truck Festival is kicking off on Saturday, October 1, and Sunday, October 2. Saturday’s hours are between 11 am to 9 pm and Sunday’s festivities run between 11 am and 7 pm.

Tickets are going for $12 online and $14 at the door, but everyone 20 and under gets in for free! Laurita Winery is located at 85 Archertown Rd, New Egypt, NJ, 08533.

