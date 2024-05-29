Get ready to satisfy your sweet in Haddon Township!

Earlier this year, we learned that Holy Cannoli Cafe, a Philadelphia based, women-owned gourmet dessert shop is opening their first New Jersey location in South Jersey.

Well the time is almost here! According to South Jersey Food Scene, they'll officially be opening their doors for business on Saturday, June 1!

They're located at 31 Haddon Ave. in Haddon Township, which used to be Goodbeat Creamery.

Their original location is at 1716 Jackson St in Philadelphia where they serve primarily cannolis and coffee, but their new location in South Jersey will have more of a twist with more delicious options.

What does Holy Cannoli serve?

Bring your sweet tooth, because not only can you get fresh cannolis made with high-quality ingredients, drizzles and toppings, but they'll also have gelato, coffee and cannoli sundaes! You'll even be able to build your own cannolis! They also keep their selection fresh and exciting with seasonal flavors, so be sure to grab them while you can!

This place looks like it's going to be absolutely amazing! This is sure to be one of the ultimate dessert stops in South Jersey! We sure do love our cannolis in New Jersey. Pair that with gelato? It'll be a must-try! Will you be stopping in once they open?

Can't wait to try? In the meantime, you can always check out their Philly location and follow them on Facebook and Instagram!



