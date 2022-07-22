With the temperature feeling like it's 100 degrees, it's nice to think about Christmas, right?

The Trenton Thunder is throwing a big Christmas in July celebration this Monday, July 25th, of course. Bring your family and friends.

Grab your jingle bells, Santa hats, wear all things red and green or Christmas-like and get on down to the ballpark for a great home game.

The Thunder is taking on the West Virginia Black Bears. First pitch will be at 7pm. Get your tickets here.

It's going to be so much fun. The stadium will be all decked out for Christmas with lights and decorations and your favorite Christmas songs will be playing throughout the game too.

The big guy, Santa Claus himself, will be joining in the fun all the way from the North Pole by singing the National Anthem (I've heard he's a really good singer) and will do a meet and greet on the main concourse as well.

This is the perfect bargaining chip for you parents...tell your kids Santa's watching to see if they're naughty or nice while at the ballpark. Lol.

All the fun, fan-interactive games that are played on the field and in the stands during the game will also have a Christmas theme. It's going to be such a fun night.

Continuing the Christmas theme, make sure to bring along a new, unwrapped toy to the game...the ballpark will be a Toys for Tots drop off spot that night. All the toys will go to less fortunate children right here in our area.

Merry Christmas in July. Grab your tickets for Monday night's game here.

