Merry Christmas...in July. It's been so hot lately it's nice to think about the holidays when it's much cooler.

Christmas in July is becoming more and more popular every year...I love it...and Killarney's Publick House in Hamilton Township (Mercer County) wants to help you celebrate.

You're invited to Killarney's Christmas in July Party. Bring your friends. It sounds like it's going to be a good time.

It's happening on Sunday, July 23rd from 12pm - 4pm. Dig through your closet and find something festive to wear because the outfit with the "Most Holiday Cheer" will win a prize. I'm pretty sure I have a blinking lights Christmas necklace around somewhere and a Santa hat. I pretty sure you can find Christmas stuff in some of the local craft stores already like Hobby Lobby.

What's a Christmas in July party without festive music? There will be live entertainment featuring Lofash throughout the day, plus, giveaways and prizes.

Brunch will be served from 10am - 3pm that day as well, so don't miss out. Make sure you call for a reservation at (609) 586-1166.

Tis' the season to be jolly at Killarney's. It's a good time there year round, but, I love a theme party, so I'm texting my friends now to celebrate Christmas in July.

Killarney's Publick House is located at 1644 Whitehorse Mercerville Road in Hamilton Township.

