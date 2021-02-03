Get Tipsy This Weekend… with The Weeknd’s Unofficial Super Bowl Halftime Drinking Game

Cheers to the weekend and The Weeknd.

So maybe you'll be spending Sunday hoping Patrick Mahomes goes for a repeat and keeps Tom Brady from surpassing Michael Jordan's championship record.

Or maybe you don't care about the game at all.

Whatever floats your boat, for the 13 minutes The Weeknd takes the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime stage, we have you covered with this fun drinking game.

Here's the deal, as always, play with drinks or you can turn this into a physical fitness game and do jumping jacks or squats instead of drinking.

Or hey, mix it up, just don't puke Super Bowl cocktails on your friend's floor because you switched game version mid-performance.

Michelle's The Weeknd Halftime Drinking Game



Take one drink if...

The Weeknd kicks things off with 'Blinding Lights'

The Weeknd has a cool new haircut

Daft Punk jumps on stage to do some duets

A dance group appears for 'Can't Feel My Face'

Someone on stage is wearing sunglasses

Take two drinks if...

Your Mom says, 'oh The Weeknd sings this?'

Kendrick Lamar joins the performance

The Weeknd has fake blood on his face

Finish your drink if...

Ariana Grande shows up! (fingers crossed, am I right?)

Your Dad tells you The Weeknd spells his name different than the word, weeken

A dancer or 'extra' in the performance looks a little too much like Selena Gomez

Finish all the drinks at your party if...

You feel uncomfortable listening to some of The Weeknd songs with children in the room

The Weeknd smashes one of his Grammy awards on the ground

You don't want to wake up Monday morning

.