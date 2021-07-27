The Ultimate Day of Tailgating is Coming to the Wells Fargo Center in Philly

Do you believe that you and your group of friends are probably the best at some of the backyard BBQ games?

Your time to shine is right around the corner and it's all happening at the Wells Fargo Center.

On September 25 there will be The Philly Tailgate Games presented by Yuengling Traditional Lager held at the Wells Fargo Center.

There, you will be able to showcase your skills at either a corn hole, Jenga, washers, or ladder golf tournament. Do you think you have what it takes? If you do, you should sign up.

According to the Wells Fargo Center website, these are some of the prizes you can win if you take first or second place in each of the tournaments.

Cornhole Tournament: 1 st Place: Year of Free Beer and 2 nd Place: Month of Free Beer.

Place: Live! Casino Hotel Philadelphia Night Stay & Dinner Credit and 2 Place: Live! Casino Dinner credit. Ladder Golf Tournament: 1st Place: Philadelphia Flyers ’21 – ’22 Season Tickets and 2nd Place: (2) tickets to a Philadelphia Flyers home game.

Those are some great prizes if you ask me.

If your team sucked the first time around and you believe that you can do better the second time you should know that The Philly Tailgate Games will have a redemption tournament to be able to redeem yourself. The winner of that will take a "tailgate set for each winning team member."

To be a part of The Philly Tailgate Games it will cost $40. If you just want to be a spectator general admission is $10.