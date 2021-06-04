Get Vaccinated During Phillies Game At Citizens Bank Park And Get Free Tickets

Being vaccinated for COVID-19 can help you in many different ways. Not only can it keep you and others protected from spreading the coronavirus but it can also help you get some free goodies. Many businesses are offering free stuff for those that are vaccinated.

Now, the Philadelphia Phillies are trying to hook you up with free tickets if you get vaccinated and are protecting yourself from the COVID-19 illness. According to NBC 10, baseball fans that attend a Phillies game during the series against the Atlanta Braves will have the opportunity to get the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine shot. As previously mentioned, if you get vaccinated you will be able to get free tickets for the Phillies game. But, not only that, fans that get vaccinated get "concession credit for a free hot dog and soda, as well as a Phillies giveaway."

We learned from NBC 10 that the free tickets are good for the future games against Miami Marlins from June 29 through July 1 or San Diego Padres from July 2 through 4. You would be getting 2 free tickets.

When you started thinking about getting a COVID-19 vaccine shot you never thought that it would happen at Citizens Bank Park. Perhaps you are starting to question if it is safe. It was mentioned on NBC 10 that the Philadelphia Phillies have teamed up with Penn Medicine to give baseball fans the COVID-19 vaccines shot. The vaccinations will happen on June 8 and 10 on the Suite Patio.

If you have been thinking about getting vaccinated and want to go to a baseball game also this may be your time.