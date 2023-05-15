As the saying goes, 'Variety is the spice of life'. And, in the near future, there could be a lot of fast-food chicken to choose from in Glassboro.

The more chicken the merrier? I mean, in a college town like Glassboro, probably.

According to Courier Post, Chick-Fil-A reportedly has designs to build on the site of the old Glassboro Bowl & Recreation Center off N. Delsea Drive.

In a statement Chick-Fil-A spokesperson Jazmyne Hankerson seem to confirm that interest, saying, “The area presents a tremendous opportunity to serve our customers. We look forward to working through the approval process with the City of Glassboro and are excited by the prospect of joining this community in spring 2024.”

The plan for this new Glassboro Chick-Fil-A which currently sits in front of the city's zoning board is for a 5,400 square feet restaurant with two drive-thru lanes.

Not far away on N. Delsea Drive sits a shuddered Rite Aid Pharmacy that has perked up the people behind Raising Cane's, another fast-food chain known for its chicken, according to Courier Post.

Raising Cane's, which has just recently begun its invasion of South Jersey, has reportedly informed Glassboro's zoning board of its interest in the old Rite Aid, but no official proposal has been submitted yet.

But if BOTH chicken restaurants complete their plans, it would mean Chick-Fil-A at 503 N. Delsea Drive and Raising Cane's at 695 S. Delsea Drive. CHICKEN WARS!

Oh, yeah, there's also a Popeye's Chicken already established on the same stretch of road.

