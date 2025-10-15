The rumors have been swirling since last fall, and now it's finally official. Raising Cane's is coming to Hamilton Township.

Raising Cane's is coming to Route 33 in Hamilton Township

The crazy popular fast food restaurant chain will be opening a new location on the corner of Route 33 and the Paxson Avenue Extension, where the Chase bank used to be (next to the Acme shopping center).

Hamilton mayor, Jeff Martin, got word last night from the Township of Hamilton Zoning Board of Adjustment that the project was approved.

The agenda said a 3,326 square foot Raising Cane’s restaurant will be constructed. So, that means the bank building, which has been vacant for years, will be demolished.

This will be Mercer County's first Raising Cane's restaurant

This is exciting news. This will be the first Raising Cane's in Mercer County. Check out the menu HERE.

Let the fast food chicken wars begin. The debate is ongoing. Which is the best?

There is also a Chick-fil-A in Hamilton Marketplace, and Mercer County's first Dave's Hot Chicken just opened a mile or so down the road on Route 33.

I think there are enough chicken-lovers around for all to flourish.

The closest Raising Cane's is in Bucks County, Pennsylvania

This new restaurant will save Hamilton area Raising Cane's fans some toll money. As of now, the closest Raising Cane's is in The Court at Oxford Valley, near Oxford Valley Mall, in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

There's no word yet on when the project will begin or be completed. I will let you know as soon as I find out any more information.

Raising Cane's will be located at 955 Route 33 in Hamilton Township, NJ.

